Ravens Land Familiar Face in 2024 Redraft
It's tough to judge a draft class after only one year, but the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 draft class is shaping up to be a pretty good one.
Nate Wiggins, Baltimore's first-round pick at number 30 overall, had a strong rookie season as he allowed a passer rating of just 66.7 when targeted. Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore's second-round pick at number 62 overall, started 14 games at right tackle and held down the fort very well. Even though the rest of the class didn't see much action, drafting two starters who made an immediate impact is a win in and of itself.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner decided to take a crack at re-doing the first round of last year's draft, and sent the Ravens down a familiar route. Rather than taking Wiggins at number 30, though, they instead take Rosengarten in that spot.
"After coming off the bench to start the year, Rosengarten seamlessly moved into Baltimore’s starting lineup at right tackle and wound up having a very good rookie season opposite Ronnie Stanley," Baumgardner wrote. "A great athlete, Rosengarten’s consistency and versatility gave Baltimore terrific value at No. 62."
Though he was firmly a Day 2 prospect coming out of Washington, Rosengarten showed this season that he could've been a worthy first-round pick. After all, starting-caliber tackles don't grow on trees, and Rosengarten showed he's more than just starting-caliber.
Meanwhile, Wiggins goes number 22 overall in this redraft to the Philadelphia Eagles, who of course won Super Bowl LIX thanks largely to a strong rookie class.
"Wiggins proved to be another masterclass scouting job by the Ravens, who simply pick the best player on their board every time their name is called — and it almost always works out," Baumgardner wrote. "The Clemson product was up and down early last season, but he settled in just before the midway point and never looked back, finishing with 10 forced incompletions and eight pass breakups."
