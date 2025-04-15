Ravens Should Trade for Dolphins Star CB
The Baltimore Ravens haven't been a big-move team this offseason, outside of a select couple moves. Internally, they re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal. They also signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Outside of those two moves, the Ravens haven't been active in terms of big moves on the free agent market.
Now less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems that Baltimore has made all of their big moves outside of the annual selection meeting. However, recent NFL news should earn a glance from Baltimore.
Per Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are "mutually set to explore trade options." Ramsey and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension last year. Ramsey had a good season in 2024, picking off two passes while also being arguably the best run-defending cornerback in the NFL. Ramsey was given an 85.7 PFF grade as a run defender, and he also had 12 pressures which ranked first amongst all cornerbacks.
With both the Dolphins and Ramsey looking for a trade, the Baltimore Ravens should be all over acquiring the three-time All-Pro. Ramsey is still a starting-caliber cornerback who is as versatile as any defensive back in the league today. Bringing him in would give the Ravens several different options when it comes to personnel alignments. They can put him on the boundary opposite Nate Wiggins with Marlon Humphrey in the slot. They can also rotate Ramsey and Humphrey, allowing both of them to play in the slot and out wide.
You can't have enough stars in today's NFL: especially if you are a team like Baltimore where every year you don't win another championship feels like another year wasted. Get Ramsey, and make your secondary one of the best in the NFL.
