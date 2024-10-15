Ravens Named Landing Spot for Jets Unhappy Star
The Baltimore Ravens have reeled off four straight wins to improve to 4-2 on the NFL season, but they still seem to be strangely lacking in one particular area: defense.
Typically a stout defensive squad, the Ravens rank just 16th in the league in that category through six weeks, indicating they made need to add a couple of pieces before the trade deadline.
Why not New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick?
The Jets have given Reddick permission to seek a trade, and Glenn Erby of USA Today has already linked the star defender to Baltimore.
"The Ravens’ defense is tied for sixth in the NFL with 19 sacks on the season, but you can never have enough talented pass rushers, and the Jets seem prepared to part ways with one of the league’s best," Erby wrote.
New York acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles back in March, but the Jets were unable to agree to a contract extension with Reddick, leading to the veteran holding out.
Reddick has not yet played this season, and with the Nov. 5 deadline approaching, it may serve New York best just to trade him now.
The Ravens lost a couple of key linebackers in Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney during the offseason, so Reddick would definitely represent a nice, needed acquisition.
Reddick has logged double-digit sacks campaigns four years in a row and most recently finished with 11 sacks for the Eagles last season.
The 30-year-old topped out at 16 sacks in 2022 and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting that year. He has made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances.
Reddick was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 13th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent three years with the Cardinals before signing with the Carolina Panthers for one season. He then joined Philadelphia for a couple of years.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!