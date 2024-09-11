Travis Kelce Praises Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Isaiah Likely
The Baltimore Ravens gave the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle and then some in a 27-20 loss on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
While Kansas City managed to escape with the victory, the Ravens left a lasting impression on superstar tight end Travis Kelce. On his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Jason Kelce, Tracis spoke highly of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and how difficult it is for opposing defenses to prepare for him.
"Lamar has got to be the hardest quarterback in the NFL to prepare for," Travis said. "Not only is their run game so damn good, but you have to account for him in the run game. You know, not only [have] you got to account for Derrick Henry coming downhill with [Patrick] Ricard blocking for him. You got to account for everybody in the backfield there, and then, on top of that, he can throw it. He's a passer now. He is 100 percent a passer."
"There is no one from your team that is going to simulate how good Lamar is."
Jackson did it all for the Ravens, accounting for 395 of the team's 452 total yards. The two-time and reigning MVP completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and he ran the ball 16 timrs for 122 yards.
Jackson's play was aided by the performance from tight end Isaiah Likely. Likely had nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in which he made multiple Chiefs defenders miss before reaching the end zone for the 49-yard score. He was also a toe away from scoring a touchdown as time expired to put Baltimore a two-point conversion away from a win on the road.
Travis also praised Likely's play and noted the challenge that lies ahead for opposing teams when the Ravens' (0-1) offense starts clicking.
"Isaiah Likely had an amazing game," Travis said. "[I'm] happy as hell for him. You know tight end U guy yeah and it's just so hard. That Baltimore offense, man, once they get rolling, which I'm sure they will these next couple weeks, that team is going to be really good going into the playoffs."
Baltimore will look to get its first win of the season in its home opener on Sunday when it faces the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!