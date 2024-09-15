Ravens LB Active After Scary Eye Injury
Somehow, some way, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is active for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In the third quarter of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5, Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone and went down for several minutes before going to the locker room. Miraculously, he's back in the lineup just 10 days later, somehow not missing a single game. He just returned to practice on Friday for the first time since the injury, albeit as a limited participant.
Unfortunately, other Ravens weren't quite as lucky as Van Noy. The full inactives list is as follows:
- CB Nate Wiggins
- S Beau Brade
- CB T.J. Tampa
- OLB Adisa Isaac
- C Nick Samac
- G Sala Aumave-Laulu
- WR Devontez Walker
Two of these players, Wiggins and Isaac, were on the injury report throughout the week. Wiggins was already ruled out after suffering a neck injury in a car accident earlier this week, while Isaac was listed as doubtful as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The other five players are healthy scratches.
Interestingly, six of the seven inactives are rookies, with Aumave-Laulu being the lone exception. It was always going to be tough for the rookies to make an impact on a very strong roster, but seeing nearly every Ravens draft pick this year declared inactive is still surprising.
Meanwhile, here are the Raiders' inactives:
- DE Tyree Wilson
- RB Dylan Laube
- CB Decamerion Richardson
- WR Tyriek McAllister
- S Thomas Harper
- G Jackson Powers-Johnson
- WR Ramel Keyton
Of those players, Wilson is by far the most notable one. The No. 7 pick in last year's draft, Wilson suffered a knee injury in last week's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, just over an hour away.
