3 Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Raiders
Someone is going to get their first win of the season when the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Baltimore is coming off a heartbreaking 27-20 loss in the first game of the regular season on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Raiders were on the wrong end of a low-scoring slugfest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.
Here are three things to watch when the Ravens and Raiders play.
Will Derrick Henry get more touches?
Lamar Jackson had to carry much of the burden on the ground, running the ball 16 times for 122 yards against the Chiefs. While the two-time MVP is undoubtedly one of the league's more dynamic players when he uses his legs, the amount of hits Jackson took isn't something he and the Ravens don't want to make a weekly thing. The amount of hits Jackson took led to him missing practice on Monday due to soreness.
Former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry had just 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown that came on the opening drive of the game. While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't envision Henry getting the same amount of touches as he did when he was with the Tennessee Titans, he doesn't need to carry the ball 20-plus times every game.
Preserving Jackson for the entire season is at or near the top of the Ravens' priorities, and one way to do that is by handing the ball off to Henry more. The Chargers also laid out a bit of a blueprint for attacking the Raiders defense, running for 176 yards and averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins consistently gashed the Las Vegas defense, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
If there was ever a game to feed Henry the ball, this may be the one. Not only will it get Henry going, but it'd also go a long way toward helping to keep Jackson healthy throughout the season.
Will Mark Andrews get more targets?
On one end of tight end Isaiah Likely's breakout performance with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, it provided plenty of optimism that he can continue his hot end to last season and cement himself as a top weapon this season.
On the other end, there's the question of what tight end Mark Andrews' role could be if Likely is now the top option at the position.
Andrews was targeted just two times and had two catches for 14 yards against the Chiefs. While the Chiefs' defense and their scheme had a lot to do with the former All-Pro's lack of catches, it still bares watching how the offense approaches getting him more involved.
If it's another game where Andrews is largely absent, then it could be worth wondering where his role lies within the offense. But if the former All-Pro gets back on track against Las Vegas, it'd be a strong sign that the Ravens could boast the top duo at tight end this season.
Can Baltimore avoid Maxx Crosby wrecking the game?
All roads to making sure the Raiders' defense doesn't dominate the game begins with stopping defensive end Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders' pass rusher was up to his old ways against the Chargers, registering three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and a sack in the loss. If the Ravens' offense is going to sustain any success, they know slowing down Crosby is imperative.
"He's certainly a game-wrecker, no doubt about it,"head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "[He's] one of the best players in football. [He's] a very unpredictable player because of his high level of energy. He brings it every single play.
Jackson was under duress throughout the game against Kansas City and forced to scramble nine times. If the Ravens can't contain Crosby, it could be a long night for Jackson and the Ravens offense and potentially pave the way for a Raiders upset.
