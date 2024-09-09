Ravens Legend Ed Reed Was on Bill Belichick's List
Throughout their history, the Baltimore Ravens have maintained a reputation as a hard-nosed, defense-first team, and anyone who watched them throughout the 2000s and early 2010s knows that reputation is well-earned.
During that time, the Ravens consistently had one of the best defenses in the league. Their dominance was largely thanks to three players: outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed. All three are Hall of Fame players in their own right, but Reed may have been the hardest to prepare for thanks to his nearly-unmatched coverage skills and football IQ.
The Ravens were also in Super Bowl contention most years during his stretch, and that meant they crossed paths with the juggernaut New England Patriots quite often. Whenever they did meet the Patriots, Bill Belichick's team had to prepare for anything.
On his "Games With Names" podcast, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sat down with longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and both discuessed the challenges Reed and the Ravens' defense presented.
"I just remember any time we'd play Ed Reed or Ray Lewis, Bill Belichick would show like a 20-play cutup of just a highlight of these two, 'These two will f***ing blow you up,'" Edelman said. "Like just that kind of s***. Cover 3, that's what you thought. And then like Ed Reed would be in the second, you know what I mean?"
McDaniels was essentially Belichick's right-hand man for much of the legendary coach's run in New England, so he knows better than anyone how Belichick prepared for Baltimore.
"His favorite thing to say to us was that they don't need to play split safety defense. They just play post safety and Ed covers both sides of the field," McDaniels said. "And it like got in your head as a coach, you're like 'Oh man, can we throw it back there or no, ever?'
"That's a tribute to the greatness of the player. Like when you talk about a defensive coordinator trying to get ready for [Peyton] Manning, that's what that felt like when you were getting ready to play Reed, Lewis, Suggs to me."
The Ravens and Patriots met four times in the postseason between 2009 and 2014, with each team taking two games. At the height of the rivalry, the Ravens may have hated the Patriots more than any other team not named the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the rivalry has cooled off a bit recently, those clashes will live on forever.
