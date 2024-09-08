Patriots Legend Praises Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson's performance in the Baltimore Ravens' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has drawn a wide away of reactions.
Some have been effusive in praising the two-time MVP, while others view it as another big situation where Jackson fell short. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe spoke highly of Jackson's performance on Thursday night but also noted the burden everyone who plays the quarterback position carries with each win and loss.
“He did everything he could," Bledsoe said on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams. "That’s the burden that you have playing quarterback. Sometimes you do everything you can, you do everything right and it just doesn't go your way, but that record goes with you. It doesn't go with any other player on the team. He missed the one throw but then throws a dime to Likely in the back of the end zone."
"He does a lot right and he’s truly one of the great players in the league, but when you're a quarterback, that record follows you whether it's all on you or not.”
Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. His legs were also a key part of the Ravens offense, as he ran 16 times for 122 yards, both of which already surpassed his season highs from 2023.
Baltimore had a chance to tie or win the game on its final drive and Jackson led the Ravens down to the 10-yard line after a spectacular catch by Rashod Bateman went for 38 yards. Baltimore had three chances at the end zone, but Jackson missed tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Zay Flowers on the first two plays.
On the Ravens' final chance, Jackson's pass to the back of the end zone was caught by Likely, but his toe touched out of bounds to negate the touchdown after review.
There's no disputing how good Jackson is, and the Ravens wouldn't have had a chance to tie the game in the final two minutes if it weren't for his play. Ultimately, though, if the narrative surrounding him is ever going to disappear, Baltimore will have to win games like the one it was in against the Chiefs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!