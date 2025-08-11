Ravens Linked to Experienced DBs as Injuries Pile Up
The Baltimore Ravens have lost several players in their secondary for the 2025 season due to injuries, including safety Ar'Darius Washington and rookie cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. That is why they are being linked to a couple of highly-experienced defensive backs.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Ravens should first consider adding veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.
"If Douglas is open to filling a depth role, the Ravens may also have room for him. They lost rookie sixth-round pick Bilhal Kone to a season-ending knee injury during the preseason opener against Indianapolis," Knox wrote. "Kone wasn't likely to play a significant role for the Ravens, who added both Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander this offseason. However, Douglas could be a valuable bit of veteran depth."
Douglas, 30, is coming off a bit of a down year with the Buffalo Bills. In 2024, he recorded just 58 tackles, one forced fumble and five passes defensed while allowing an opposing passer rating of122.0 in coverage.
However, Douglas has reportedly still drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, he even received an offer from the Miami Dolphins but declined it.
Baltimore, on the other hand, could be the Super Bowl contender Douglas would be happy to join forces with.
The second player Knox thinks the Ravens should consider signing is two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.
"The Ravens could also be in the market for safety help, though they wouldn't offer Simmons a starting role. Rookie first-round pick Malaki Starks is expected to play opposite Kyle Hamilton, but Baltimore has regularly used a three-safety rotation," Knox wrote. "Ar'Darius Washington, who played 64 percent of the defensive snaps last season, suffered a torn ACL in May. The Ravens do believe that he can return at some point in 2025, but Simmons could help fill the void early in the year."
Simmons, 31, is one of the biggest names still available on the open market and coming off a productive 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 16 starts, he recorded 62 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions while allowing an 81.9 opposing passer rating.
If he is also looking for the best chance to get a ring late in his NFL career, Baltimore could prove to be the perfect pairing.
