Details Emerge About Ravens Rookie's Season-Ending Injury
The Baltimore Ravens surprisingly placed sixth-round cornerback Robert Longerbeam on injured reserve, ending his rookie year, but head coach John Harbaugh was very vague when asked about what happened.
"It's a long story," Harbaugh said. "I really couldn't explain it to you, much as I might want to. It is what it is."
However, details have now emerged about what will sideline Longerbeam for the 2025 season.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Longerbeam suffered a torn patella tendon.
It's unclear when exactly Longerbeam suffered the injury, but he hadn't practiced in over a week and missed the Ravens' preseason opener. Either way, Baltimore is now down yet another player in its secondary.
Fellow late-round rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a gruesome knee injury during the team's 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week and has since been placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Both players were among the Ravens' five selections they made in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with Kone being taken first at No. 178 overall out of Western Michigan, followed by Longerbeam 34 picks later at No. 212 overall.
Longerbeam played his collegiate career at Rutgers, where he recorded 154 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and 37 pass deflections from 2021-24 after converting from being a wide receiver.
The 24-year-old dramatically helped his draft stock during the pre-draft process. He was one of the standouts from the East-West Shrine Bowl week of practice and all-star game and was then one of the top athletic testers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
In Indianapolis, Longerbeam recorded the longest broad jump (11-foot-2) and tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39). He also registered the fifth-best vertical jump (36.5) among all corners.
It was always going to be difficult for Longerbeam and Kone to make Baltimore's 53-man roster this season in a very crowded cornerback room, which includes veterans Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie as well as rising star Nate Wiggins.
However, Ravens fans will unfortunately have to wait until 2026 to see what either player could potentially turn into at the next level.
