Details Emerge About Ravens Rookie's Season-Ending Injury

#Ravens rookie CB Robert Longerbeam, a 6th-round pick out of Rutgers, suffered a torn patella tendon and will miss the entire 2025 season, per sources.



A devastating injury with a long rehab ahead. Baltimore has now lost both of its 6th-round rookie CBs for the year after Bilhal…