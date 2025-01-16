Raven Country

Ravens Linked to SEC Cornerback

The Baltimore Ravens could add one of the SEC's top cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) makes a first down against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Trey Amos (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are currently preparing for their Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the scouting department is also keeping an eye on those who are declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus writers Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz believe that the Ravens should be looking to improve their secondary by taking Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.

"The Ravens addressed cornerback twice in last year's draft by selecting Nate Wiggins in the first round and TJ Tampa in the fourth. While Tampa has seen only 18 snaps thus far, Wiggins has put together an encouraging rookie campaign, culminating in a pick-six against the Browns in Week 18. With this being said, star Marlon Humphrey's cap number next season is north of 25 million, and Brandon Stephens (66 catches, 822 yards and four TDs allowed in 2024) will enter free agency in March," Pro Football Focus writes.

"Ole Miss CB Trey Amos would be a fine addition to the Ravens secondary. Baltimore loves height and length in their corners, and at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Amos checks those boxes. He was challenged 68 times in 2024 but allowed just 33 receptions for 289 yards while notching three interceptions and an impressive 15 forced incompletions."

The Ravens will likely add a cornerback at some point this offseason, but given the fact that the team just drafted Wiggins and Tampa, it may not be one of the first positions added.

A lot of the Ravens' offseason plans will likely depend on how the team performs in the rest of the playoffs, so if the secondary struggles, look for the team to target a cornerback like Amos at some point during the draft.

The Ravens and Bills are set to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

