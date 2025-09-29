Ravens' Lopsided Chiefs Record Takes Another Hit
The Baltimore Ravens gave fans and analysts plenty of enticing reasons to take their side entering their Week 4 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were regarded as two of the likeliest AFC contenders entering the regular season and guided by two of the best quarterbacks in the game in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
Those factors were nothing new to the NFL viewing public, but their matching 1-3 records certainly arrived as a surprise to anyone who'd bet on their respectiv championship odds. The Ravens posted high-scoring performances in every game, including their duo of losses, while the Chiefs and their star each looked impressive to start the season. With doubts pouring in from both camps, the two teams' joint history took precedent.
The Ravens sat at a paltry 1-5 record against the Chiefs through the Jackson era entering their most recent visit to Kansas City, with this most recent loss ending with much more than another tick on an increasingly-lopsided till. Baltimore's already-decorated injured list added a few more big names during the bout, but that won't be what many fans take away.
Jackson did not play his sharpest football, and he can't have picked a worse moment for the sub-par play that preceded his hamstring injury that removed him from the afternoon's game. He may not hold all of the blame for his lack of answers for the opposing pass-rush and his taking four games to throw up his first interception, but the troubling trend that is his team's record against the Chiefs takes arguably their most brutal hit yet.
The Chiefs' prevailing in their first and only playoff matchup two years ago stands as the single-most devastating, officially ending the Ravens' attempt at parlaying their No. 1 seed into Jackson's first Super Bowl bid, but this stumble not puts the Ravens all the way on the ropes with the vast majority of their formidable schedule still waiting for them.
The Ravens not only have Jackson's health to think about, the sort of season-altering injury that they can't afford in their current position at the bottom of the underwhelming AFC North. Their offensive line was lackluster, even when fully staffed, and has already hung Jackson out to dry more times than anyone can count through a month. The defense looked porous on their best days, and further injuries have opened them up for a Chiefs team that once ranked near the bottom-third in the league in yards per game and total points to suddenly look like their old dominant selves.
But unfortunately for the Ravens, that's their reality as they anticipate the returning time tables for their dozen missing impact contributors. It just doesn't help their already-stained reputation that the Chiefs, yet again, booted them from where they wanted to be.
