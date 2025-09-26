Mixed Predictions for Ravens' Week 4 Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been their usual impressive selves through the first three weeks of this regular season. They've slumped in coming straight off of their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, entering Week 4 with a 1-2 record and earning their lone win against an unimpressive New York Giants team.
They're set to host the Baltimore Ravens this weekend who, for all of their hype, sit stuck with the exact same record. They at least fell to two of the better-run offenses in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions and put up strong fights in their respective shootouts, but any belief that the Ravens can raise their game in the face of a challenge has already been completely sapped in advancing towards September's final week.
Most of this season's statistical evidence points towards the Ravens as the clear favorite to prevail against a depleted and over-the-hill-looking Kansas City roster, yet Bleacher Report's panel of experts barely leaned in Baltimore's favor in a 4-3 split.
"The Ravens and Chiefs both have plus scoring margins despite losing records," Brad Gagnon wrote. "Neither gets blown out, so this is likely to go down to the wire. The Chiefs may have the Arrowhead advantage, but the Ravens have the edge in being the more talented and healthier team."
The Ravens, though, have spent years proving that talent isn't enough to get over the hump. They've fallen to numerous opponents, including the Chiefs, who've simply ascended in the clutch while the Ravens get in their own way. For whatever reason, Lamar Jackson's offense hasn't kept up in historic, legacy-defining matchups, while his defense has watched as quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes consistently get the last laugh.
Their two losses of the 2025 schedule have seen multiple fourth quarters in which their opponents churn out more successful drives, and though the Chiefs look like a shell of themselves on offense, analysts have clearly started combining their fear for betting against Mahomes and the Chiefs with their recurring Ravens doubts.
"The Ravens, on paper, should win this game. Derrick Henry has been contained in the last two games, but Lamar Jackson is still Lamar Jackson," Ian Hanford elaborated. "However, in the Ravens' two biggest matchups this year against the Bills and Lions, they haven't risen to the moment. That changes here as Baltimore squeaks by for a signature win to put the Chiefs at an unthinkable 1-3, but Kansas City covers."
The Chiefs are at least coming off of a win, something the Ravens can't currently match. Their own lone victory arrived at the hands of the similarly-lowly Cleveland Browns, and their returning desire to prove themselves in a bounce-back could provide the fans with another high-scoring Ravens outing.
This iteration of the team needs to prove that they can beat a familiar rival, and the lackluster Chiefs are ripe for the picking should the Ravens learn to correct some of their bigger-picture mistakes and late-game execution.
