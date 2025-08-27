Ravens Lose Promising Safety to NFC Team
The Baltimore Ravens had to make several difficult cuts to trim their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, and one of them has quickly found a new home in the NFC.
According to Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports, former Ravens safety Beau Brade is signing with the New York Giants.
Brade, 23, was an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he impressed enough as a rookie to make Baltimore's 53-man roster.
He was mostly a depth piece, recording just three tackles in 11 games, but the Ravens were hoping to get him back on their practice squad to continue working with him.
“We hold him in very high regard,” general manager Eric DeCosta said just minutes before it was announced the Giants signed Brade.
Baltimore is clearly not going to get its wish, though. Instead, the team has a few other undrafted players it is taking a chance on.
Defensive backs Reuben Lowery III and Keyon Martin and linebacker Jay Higgins IV all made the Ravens 53-man roster as undrafted rookies, which forced the team to say goodbye to other promising players like Brade.
It's a bittersweet departure for Brade, who grew up in Clarksville, Maryland and then went on to play his college ball at the University of Maryland.
Brade played sparingly in a shortened 2020 freshman season, recording just three tackles, but the following year, he notched his first career sack to go along with 14 tackles.
In 2022, Brade took on a much larger role for the Terrapins, finishing the year with a team-leading 85 tackles, including four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass deflections and two interceptions.
Brade then picked up right where he left off, racking up another 75 tackles, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and one interception in 2023.
He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft shortly after and was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas in the seventh round of the 2024 UFL Draft as well.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!