Ravens' Week 1 Opponent Adds All-Pro to Roster
Less than a day after teams around the league had to trim down their rosters to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, one of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 opponents is adding to their squad.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Buffalo Bills are signing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
Poyer, 34, will only add to the Bills' talented roster that is looking to make another run at a Super Bowl this year.
Since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, he has racked up 905 tackles, 12 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 57 passes defensed, 24 interceptions and one touchdown while earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2022.
Poyer's best football is likely behind him but he still racked up 98 tackles and three passes defensed with the Miami Dolphins last season. He is also very familiar with Buffalo's defense after spending seven years with the team from 2017-23.
That doesn't bode well for the Ravens, who are looking to enact their revenge on the Bills in Week 1. Buffalo sent Baltimore home in the divisional round of the playoffs last season in a 27-25 defeat.
However, the Ravens have themselves to blame for that loss.
Trailing 27-19, Baltimore drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining. Unfortunately, tight end Mark Andrews dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on the two-point conversion.
Costly drops, turnovers and penalties have been consistent problems for the Ravens in the postseason as of late. They are hoping they can finally turn their luck for the better this year, but the first step to doing that is by getting back to the playoffs.
The best way to do that is by starting the 2025 season hot with a win against the Bills. However, that task just got a little bit more difficult with the addition of Poyer back into the mix.
Buffalo has won three of its last four meetings with Baltimore, including regular season and postseason.
