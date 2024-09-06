Ravens Lose Last-Second Heartbreaker to Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens came into tonight's season opening game looking to pick up a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the 2024 NFL season. They were also looking for revenge after their AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.
To start the game off, the Ravens looked very sharp. They took the opening drive down the field 70 yards for a touchdown. Derrick Henry scored his first touchdown with the team on the drive, scoring on a five-yard run.
Unfortunately, the Baltimore defense was unable to stop Patrick Mahomes from coming back and tying the game up. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy capped off the drive with a dynamic 21-yard touchdown run.
Kansas City made two field goals throughout the rest of the half to take a 13-7 lead. Thankfully, after a huge Roquan Smith interception off of Mahomes, the Ravens were able to kick a field goal before the half to cut the deficit to 13-10.
To open up the second half, Mahomes and the Chiefs drove down the field and scored on an Isiah Pacheco one-yard touchdown run.
Again, Baltimore was able to answer. This time on a play that looked broken. Jackson rolled out of the pocket and lobbed the ball down to Isaiah Likely, who made a great catch and turned it into an even better run after the catch for the score.
Take a look at the video of the Jackson to Likely touchdown for yourself:
Once again, the defense was unable to get a stop. Mahomes found Worth for another touchdown, this time on a broken play by the secondary for a 35-yard touchdown pass to take a 27-17 lead.
Justin Tucker made a 32-yard field goal with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter to bring the Ravens back to within 27-20.
On the final meaningful defensive drive, the defense was able to come through with a stop to give the ball back to the Ravens' offense.
Jackson led Baltimore on a wild drive that included a massive 38-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to get to the 10-yard line. Despite coming so close, the Ravens were unable to score to tie the game. Jackson missed a wide open Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone on second down as well.
The final play of the game saw Jackson fire a pass to the back of the end zone to Likely. It was ruled a touchdown on the field, but after review, Likely's toe was out of bounds and the game ended.
it was a disappointing loss, to say the least. Baltimore came so close, but a few of their problems were too much for them to overcome. Hopefully, they can get those issues figured out before Week 2.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!