Ravens Lose Pro Bowl Defender in Massive Trade Proposal
Could the Baltimore Ravens trade cornerback Marlon Humphrey right after he made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection?
It's a possibility given the Ravens' salary-cap situation and the fact that Humphrey has two years remaining on his deal at $29.3 million in total.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has created a trade idea in which Baltimore would send Humphrey and a fifth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a third-round draft pick, a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder.
"The Rams have an exciting, young defensive front that can get after the quarterback led by Jared Verse. McVay has a great track record of figuring out the offense. The one thing that it would be great to see the Rams improve is their talent in the secondary," Ballentine wrote. "Humphrey is getting older, but he could still be the piece that elevates the entire unit. He is turning 29, but he's also coming off an All-Pro season in which he recorded six interceptions."
Humphrey also added 67 tackles, a couple of forced fumbles and 15 passes defended to go along with his interception total this year.
The University of Alabama product was selected by the Ravens with the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his entire eight-year career in Baltimore, making four Pro Bowl appearances and notching First-Team All-Pro honors twice along the way.
Considering that the Ravens' secondary was mostly a disaster in general this past year, you would think they would want to keep Humphrey, who managed a brilliant 83.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.
But money matters, and Baltimore will need to find a way to clear some cap space one way or another. That could mean jettisoning one of its best defensive players in Humphrey, and the Ravens would certainly get more value for Humphrey now due to him still being in his 20s.
