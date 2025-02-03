Ravens Biggest Rival Requests Shocking Trade
The Baltimore Ravens could be seeing some shakeups in the AFC North this season.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade.
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett's statement reads.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.
"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
The Ravens could look at this as an opportunity to get even better in the pass rush game, but it would be hard to see the Browns trade their best player to a division rival.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns will keep Garrett for the time being, but as public trade requests work, things could get messy in the AFC North this offseason.
