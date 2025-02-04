Lamar Jackson Pushing Ravens, Myles Garrett Trade
One of the best defensive players in the league may be available, and teams and fans are chomping at the bit to get him.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myle Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, shocked the NFL on Monday morning, revealing he has requested a trade from the team he's spent his entire career with. The Browns remain steadfast in not trading him, but now that Garrett's trade request is out in the open, it could be a messy situation in Cleveland.
However, the Browns wouldn't trade their franchise cornerstone to a division rival, would they?
From the moment the trade request became public, Baltimore Ravens fans have been vocal about wanting to see Garrett in Charm City. It's not likely in the slightest, but that hasn't stopped them from running wild with speculation.
Even their biggest star is getting in on the action. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson reposted an edit of Garrett in a Ravens jersey with the caption "Purple fits you well."
Garrett, 29, is not only one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but one of the best players in the league, period. The former No. 1 overall pick has posted 10+ sacks in seven-straight seasons, peaking at 16 sacks in 2021 and 2022. He's one of the very few players capable of single-handedly taking over games, as he's shown repeatedly over his eight-year career.
The Ravens have a strong pass rush, as they finished second in the league this season with 54 sacks this season. Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh both had career years off the edge, posting 12.5 and 10 sacks, respectivley.
However, they don't have a true game-changer up front like their rivals do. If they can somehow swing a trade for Garrett - again, snowball's chance in Hell of actually happening - they would undoubtedly have just that.
In all likelihood, though, they'll have to look somewhere else if they want that.
