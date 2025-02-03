Patrick Queen Can't Stop Talking About Ravens
It's been almost a full year since Patrick Queen left the Baltimore Ravens to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, yet he can't seem to stop talking about his former team.
Queen, a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, has trashed his former team at nearly every opportunity. From saying the grass is greener on the other side of the rivalry to claiming the Ravens "didn't want him back," Queen's had no shortage of jabs throughout the season.
Nonetheless, he managed to play well enough in his first season with the Steelers to earn an invitation to the Pro Bowl Games, ironically as a replacement for Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Of course, he was inevitably going to run into some of his former teammates, and one interaction in particular drew some attention.
During practice, Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey went around interviewing players in sort of a stand-up bit. When he got to Queen, Humphrey asked, "What's the best part of being a Pittsburgh Steeler?"
"Beating y'all," Queen answered.
An interesting response considering the Ravens won two of three games the Steelers this season, and ended their season in the Wild Card Round. Not the most accurate statement in the world, but light-hearted trash talk between former teammates doesn't really need to be accurate.
In his four years as a Raven, Queen had 454 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and four interceptions. His play noticeably improved after Smith's arrival - even earning a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 - which led some to assume he wouldn't be as successful without him. He had a solid first season in Pittsburgh, though, recording 129 total tackles.
Queen's departure and subequent comments added an extra bit of animosity to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry (not that it needed it), and it will likely continue to do so as long as he wears black and gold, especially if he keeps talking.
