Ravens Lose Rookie Defender for Week 1
Less than 48 hours remain until the Baltimore Ravens' open the season in front of a national audience, and luckily, they'll have nearly a clean slate of health.
Unfortunately, one Ravens player has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, that being rookie edge rusher Adisa Isaac. The third-round pick from Penn State hasn't practiced all week with a hamstring injury, and was officially ruled out on the team's final injury report released Wednesday.
Isaac is coming off a 7.5-sack season that saw him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors, but his first NFL offseason has been a challenging one. He didn't get to suit up until about halfway through training camp, then shortly after returning, he suffered another hamstring injury in his other leg during his preseason debut. The Ravens have confidence in the rookie, but he'll have to stay on the field to realize his potential.
Only one other player appeared on Baltimore's injury report, and it's another rookie. Running back Rasheen Ali, a fifth-round pick from Marshall, is officially doubtful to play on Thursday as he nurses a neck injury. Ali, who rushed 39 touchdowns over the past three seasons, has been out since the preseason opener on Aug. 9.
On the Kansas City side, the only player officially declared out is wide receiver Marquise Brown. The former Ravens receiver will not suit up against his old team after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, though he should be back in action soon.
That said, there are a few notable names on the Chiefs' injury report, including defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow) and guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). All of these players and more were full participants in practice, and should suit up for the opener.
The two teams will kick off the season Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Ravens looking to avenge their AFC Championship Game loss.
