Ravens Lose Star CB vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens were already shorthanded in the secondary for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and now even more so.
With just over an hour before kickoff, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey is officially inactive for Sunday's game. The 2019 All-Pro suffered a knee injury in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not practice all week. He was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, so it's not too surprising to see him officially out.
Humphrey has struggled over the past few years, but he's been in vintage form this season. The eighth-year pro leads all NFL cornerbacks with four interceptions and is one shy of Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney for the league lead. Most of those have come when the Ravens desperately needed a big play as well.
After a rough stretch, the Ravens are happy to see Humphrey playing to his fullest once more.
"I've been very impressed," head coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "The thing about that game last week was the fact that – and this is true really of any game – you have to step up and make plays at some point in time. Just get stops. Somebody has to make some kind of play. You have to make a tackle at least, a sack, a sack-fumble, a turnover, an interception, a recovered fumble, a fourth-down stop [or] a third-down stop. All those things are playmaking things.
"Marlon made two huge plays in that game [against Tampa Bay], and it's probably indicative of how he's played all year. He's not perfect; he wants to get better. We're all chasing improvement every single day, but that was huge for us."
Elsewhere, the Ravens inactive list includes a big surprise in David Ojabo being a healthy scratch. Ojabo, who missed most of his first two seasons with injury, has just one sack on the season, which came in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and hasn't even recorded a tackle since Week 5. The Ravens hope that this can be a wake-up call for the third-year edge rusher, but scratching a regular at a position lacking depth comes as a bit of a shock.
The rest of the inactives list features rookies Nate Wiggins, running back Rasheen Ali, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac. Wiggins and Ali were previously ruled out due to injury.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!