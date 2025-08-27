Ravens Get Major Advantage in Matchup Against Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and that game seems to have just gotten a little easier for them.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice is accepting and will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season.
Rice, who was involved in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason, was originally expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sep. 30 in New York. That would have allowed him to play the first four weeks of this season before having any potential discipline imposed on him.
However, that is no longer the case as Rice now won't be eligible to return until Kansas City's Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's great news for the Ravens, who have already struggled mightily against the Chiefs as of late, having lost the last two meetings, one of which was the AFC title game during the 2023 season.
Baltimore has also struggled to minimize Rice's impact on the field. Kansas City's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has racked up 15 catches for 149 yards in two games against Baltimore, including regular season and postseason.
The Ravens have added several new faces to their secondary this offseason, including two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Malaki Starks, their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the hopes of slowing down playmakers like Rice. However, they now have one less star to worry about.
Last month, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation. He pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.
The third-year wide receiver has 103 catches for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns in 20 games over the first two years of his NFL career. Rice's 2024 season was ended after four games when he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.
