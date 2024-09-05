Three Ravens Players to Watch vs. Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens are starting their season off in possibly the toughtest way imaginable, facing the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.
Going into the raucous environment of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is never easy, doubly so when the Chiefs are raising yet another championship banner. It may only be Week 1, but this game will serve as a good benchmark for the Ravens compared to the class of the NFL.
To escape with a win, though, they'll need some big performances from key players. So, here are three key players to watch in Thursday's season opener.
RB Derrick Henry
Not many current players can say they've dominated the Chiefs throughout their career, but Henry, the Ravens' prized free agent signing, can. The 30-year-old has faced the Chiefs six times throughout his career (including two playoff games), and in those games, he's rushed for 672 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. That includes a 188-yard, two-touchdown performance in 2019, as well as a 156-yard, one-touchdown performance in the 2017 playoffs.
Henry didn't play the Chiefs last season, when their defense took a major step forward to become one of the best in the league. However, their defense ranked 18th in rushing yards allowed and 24th in yards per attempt allowed, so there is a soft spot for Henry to attack. It will be interesting to see how the former Offensive Player of the Year fares in his first game with the Ravens, and if he can maintain his dominance against the reigning champs.
S Kyle Hamilton
As the Swiss Army knife of the defense, Hamilton will be relied on heavily against Kansas City's high-powered offense. He'll have a ton of resopnsibilities to worry about, but perhaps the most notable one is covering star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce caught a touchdown against Hamilton in the AFC Championship Game, and even though the third-year safety played tight coverage, he'll be eager to get his comeuppance this time around.
Hamilton had an outstanding second season en route to a first-team All-Pro selection, and fans are eagerly anticipating his follow-up act. If he can start off the season by shutting down a future Hall-of-Famer, he'll be well on his way to another great campaign.
CB Nate Wiggins
Wiggins shined in his preseason debut, breaking up three passes on the first drive before leaving with a shoulder injury later on. Now, the first-round rookie from Clemson gets to suit up for his first regular-season game, and he'll be part of one of the most intriguing matchups of the night.
Wiggins ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, the second fastest time of any player this year. The only player who posted a faster time? None other than Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. It remains to be seen how much the two rookies will play in this game, but if they match up against each other, there will certainly be fireworks.
