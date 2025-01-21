Ravens Make Undesirable NFL History
Another year, another dose of playoff heartbreak for the Baltimore Ravens.
After arguably looking better than they ever have in the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens fell short yet again in Sunday night's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Just like many of their previous playoff defeats, they shot themselves in the foot with turnovers, costly penalties and a dropped two-point conversion in the final minutes.
The Ravens have been a great regular season team for years now, boasting a 78-38 record since 2018, but one that struggles in the postseason. With this loss, that reputation remains fully intact sadly.
According to CBS Sports, the Ravens now have the most wins in a 7-year span among teams without a Super Bowl appearance in that time. Not a piece of history they want any part of, to say the least.
Jackson will inevitably face criticism for this loss, some of it warranted and some of it unwarranted. However, no one is more frustrated by these losses than he is.
"Tonight, the turnovers ... We can't have that [expletive]," Jackson told reporters post-game. "That's why we lost the game, because as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. It's just hold onto the [expletive] ball. I'm sorry for my language. I'm just tired of this."
It's looking to be another long offseason of soul-searching for the Ravens, and no matter what roster moves are to come, they simply have to figure out how to get over the hump.
"The guys who were here, hats off to all of the guys who were here, our unit, the players who were all on the journey together. Some pieces were added to the team late. Guys stepped up, stepped in. Guys went down and came in and helped us in the situation. Unfortunately, some of the guys won't be here next year, but hopefully the guys who are returning have that sting from this game into next season."
