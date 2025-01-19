Ravens vs. Bills: 3 Things to Watch in Playoff Showdown
In possibly the most-anticipated Divisional Round game in years, the Baltimore Ravens head north to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening.
A game like this has no shortage of intriguing storylines, so without further ado, here's three of them that Ravens fans should keep an eye on.
Which MVP Candidate Will Lead Their Team to Victory?
It's easy to see what the main drawing point of this game is: the quarterback battle. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen are almost certainly going to finish as the top two in MVP voting, and both are more than deserving of such an honor.
Last time these two teams met, Allen had one of his worst games of the season while Jackson didn't have to do too much in a blowout victory. This time around, they'll both need to make some big plays for their teams to win.
How will both teams handle the cold?
The feels like temperature will be at or near single digits throughout the game, and it doesn't take a meteorologist to see how that will affect both teams' game plans. Passing and kicking will likely be much harder than normal, as will the simple act of tackling.
On paper, that should be a benefit to the Ravens, who have arguably the league's best rushing attack and a human bowling ball in Derrick Henry, who rushed for 199 yards and scored two total touchdowns in the previous meeting. However, the Bills have more experience playing in the freezing cold, so that could work in their favor.
Can Ravens Overcome Bills' Home-Field Advantage?
Not only are the Bills a perfect 9-0 at home this season (including playoffs), but they've scored 33.9 outscored their opponents by an average of 17.6 points per hame at Highmark Stadium. No matter how well the Ravens have played over the past month and change, going into Orchard Park knocking off the Bills will be a very tall order.
There's no doubt that Bills fans will be loud throughout the game, so if the Ravens can take them out of the game early, it would go a long way toward earning the victory.
