20 Ravens Face Free Agency After Playoff Loss
The Baltimore Ravens are now facing the offseason, and that could mean the end for some of the players on the roster.
Out of the players on the team, 20 face free agency this offseason on some level, putting their future in jeopardy with the franchise.
Here's an overview of all of the free agents for the Ravens:
Unrestricted Free Agents
WR Nelson Agholor
Agholor had just 13 catches for 205 yards this season for the Ravens.
LB Chris Board
G Ben Cleveland
LB Malik Harrison
WR Deonte Harty
QB Josh Johnson
OT Josh Jones
OT Patrick Mekari
Mekari has been a key piece of the Ravens offensive line since 2019. He made six starts for the Ravens this season.
CB Trayvon Mullen
FB Patrick Ricard
WR Steven Sims
OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley is arguably the biggest free agent for the Ravens. He played in over 98 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season and has been the team's starting tackle for the past eight seasons. Finding a way to bring him back should be the top priority on offense.
CB Brandon Stephens
Stephens is set to be one of the top cornerbacks on the open market this offseason. He could be a candidate for the Ravens franchise tag, but it will cost a lot for a premier position. Stephens should be open to returning to the Ravens, but he should have plenty of interest outside of the organization to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in free agency this offseason.
DT Brent Urban
WR Tylan Wallace
CB Tre'Davious White
Restricted/Exclusive-Rights Free Agents
CB Christian Matthew
S Ar'Darius Washington
RB Owen Wright
CB Denzel Williams
The Ravens will have a few weeks to prepare before free agency begins for the rest of the league on Wed. March 12.
