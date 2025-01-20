Raven Country

20 Ravens Face Free Agency After Playoff Loss

The Baltimore Ravens will now venture into free agency.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Baltimore Ravens are now facing the offseason, and that could mean the end for some of the players on the roster.

Out of the players on the team, 20 face free agency this offseason on some level, putting their future in jeopardy with the franchise.

Here's an overview of all of the free agents for the Ravens:

Unrestricted Free Agents

WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor had just 13 catches for 205 yards this season for the Ravens.

LB Chris Board

G Ben Cleveland

LB Malik Harrison

WR Deonte Harty

QB Josh Johnson

OT Josh Jones

OT Patrick Mekari

Mekari has been a key piece of the Ravens offensive line since 2019. He made six starts for the Ravens this season.

CB Trayvon Mullen

FB Patrick Ricard

WR Steven Sims

OT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley is arguably the biggest free agent for the Ravens. He played in over 98 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season and has been the team's starting tackle for the past eight seasons. Finding a way to bring him back should be the top priority on offense.

CB Brandon Stephens

Stephens is set to be one of the top cornerbacks on the open market this offseason. He could be a candidate for the Ravens franchise tag, but it will cost a lot for a premier position. Stephens should be open to returning to the Ravens, but he should have plenty of interest outside of the organization to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in free agency this offseason.

DT Brent Urban

WR Tylan Wallace

CB Tre'Davious White

Restricted/Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

CB Christian Matthew

S Ar'Darius Washington

RB Owen Wright

CB Denzel Williams

The Ravens will have a few weeks to prepare before free agency begins for the rest of the league on Wed. March 12.

