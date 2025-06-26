Ravens Rookie Could Have Immediate Impact
The Baltimore Ravens selected Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this spring.
Choosing Starks could have long-term ramifications for the Ravens, but there's also a chance he puts his stamp on the defense as early as this season.
ESPN insider Jamison Hensley had high praise for Starks after his early returns this offseason.
"Starks has played with the first-team defense from the first practice of spring, and he hasn't blinked. He made a strong first impression by organizing walk-throughs at the team hotel during rookie minicamp. Since then, Starks has knocked away numerous passes by breaking on the ball. His maturity should make him an immediate impact player," Hensley wrote.
Starks has a fan in Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who thinks he doesn't act like a rookie.
"You throw a situation at him, and he knows," Harbaugh said via Hensley. "He's been studying and comes prepared. I've never seen him make a real mistake yet. He's very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years."
Starks is expected to be a starter for the Ravens in his rookie year after Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles last month.
Even though he is a rookie, it's apparent that the Ravens are confident in Starks and what he can bring to the table.
If Starks plays like he did in the offseason in the regular season, the Ravens defense will improve, potentially enough to make the team a true Super Bowl contender next to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Starks and the Ravens are taking some time off before training camp begins next month. Starks and the rest of the Ravens rookie class are due to report on July 15.
