Defensive Upgrades Make Ravens Top 5 in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed to make some changes on defense during the offseason if they wanted to maintain their status as a top team in the league.
They did just that by selecting Malaki Starks and Mike Green with their first two picks in the NFL Draft.
ESPN conducted a power rankings with a panel of 80 voters, and they collectively placed the Ravens at No. 5 on the list.
"The Ravens' first two draft picks were defensive players who ranked among Mel Kiper Jr.'s top 25 prospects: safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green," ESPN insider Jamison Hensley wrote.
"Both will immediately make an impact on a Baltimore pass defense that allowed 244.1 yards per game in 2024, the franchise's third worst over the past 25 seasons. Baltimore believes Starks' speed will reduce explosive plays, while Green's explosiveness will disrupt quarterbacks. This combination should help finish off games for the Ravens, who allowed a league-worst 14 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter last season."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Ravens were the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Ravens also got better with third-round offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. and their eight Day 3 selections, but Starks and Green are the players most likely to see a considerable amount of playing time in their rookie seasons.
Starks could be plugged into the Ravens starting lineup immediately, and Green will look to get after the quarterback to help Baltimore maintain one of the best sack numbers in the NFL.
If Starks and Green can live up to the pre-draft hype, the Ravens will be in the thick of things once again come January en route to a potential Super Bowl appearance.
