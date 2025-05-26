Ravens DB Projected For Best Rookie Season
The Baltimore Ravens selected Malaki Starks out of Georgia in the first round of the NFL Draft hoping he can have an immediate impact next to Kyle Hamilton in the secondary.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes Starks will be Baltimore's best first-year player in the upcoming season.
"There may not have been a better fit in the first round than the Ravens and Starks, whose versatility and intelligence on the back end elevate those around him and open the door to creativity for defensive coordinator Zach Orr," Flick wrote.
"Starks can play single-high, split field and nickel corner, and his athleticism, instincts and competitiveness enable him to do each at a high level. He should be an early difference-maker for Baltimore’s defense."
Starks' versatility will allow him to play early and often for the Ravens, which Baltimore hopes will give the team a boost going into the season.
It remains to be seen what Starks' role will be, but that's what OTA's and training camp are for. The Ravens will be able to see Starks in a number of different looks for the defense to determine where he will fit best.
The best part of Starks' game is that he does a lot of things very well. He doesn't have a specific trait that he specializes in, but he has the ability to be strong in a number of different areas. If Starks can carry that success from what he was able to do in his collegiate career at Georgia, he should have a very good tenure with the Ravens for a long time.
Starks will participate in OTA's this week for the Ravens, which begins on Tuesday at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!