Ravens' Mark Andrews Explains Gutsy Fourth-Down Call
The Baltimore Ravens used a big second half to secure a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 but things could have gone much differently if not for a bold decision by head coach John Harbaugh.
After Derrick Henry got stuffed on 3rd and 1, Baltimore elected to go for it on its own 16-yard line with exactly two minutes left in the first half while trailing 10-7. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews took the snap under center and picked up a two-yard gain, a gamble that eventually paid off. Lamar Jackson ended the drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman with 24 seconds to play in the half.
The carry marked Andrews' sixth rush attempt of his career. He shared his perspective of the play when speaking to the media after the win.
“Everybody’s got their different versions of it,” Andrews said. “We’ve been practicing this thing, and it came through big in a big moment.”
Andrews wasn't done making plays after that critical conversion. He caught a six-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Ravens a 23-16. They never looked back. Andrews finished with five grabs for 44 yards and the score. He now has 37 catches for 423 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Harbaugh was clearly confident to Andrews at the center of arguably the game's most important moment.
"I just felt like we could make it. No guts, no glory, right?" Harbaugh told ESPN before heading into halftime, per the team website.
After the game, Harbaugh explained the "guts and glory" that took place during that sequence.
"The downside is you give them the ball at the 16-yard line," Harbaugh said. "It's a downside, but the upside, or the thought, is that I really thought we'd get it. I thought Mark could get it with the quarterback sneak. And I just thought he and Tyler [Linderbaum] and our interior offensive line, Patrick Mekari just coming off the ball the way he did and Daniel Faalele coming off the ball the way they did, I thought we could get it and they did, so hats off to them. [It] led to a [93-yard] drive and got seven points. That was a big turning point in the game."
