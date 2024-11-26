Ravens LB Shines in Roquan Smith's Absence
Throughout the week, the Baltimore Ravens prepared for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with the assumption that star linebacker Roquan Smith would not play. Smith, a two-time first-team All-Pro, suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not practice all week.
Sure enough, Smith was inactive on Monday despite a lengthy pregame workout, so it was officially next man up on defense.
The entire defense deserves props for Monday night's performance, as the Ravens held the Chargers to just 285 yards of total offense and 23 points, with a touchdown coming in the final seconds. When it comes to replacing Smith, though, no one deserves more credit than linebacker Malik Harrison.
Harrison, a fifth-year pro from Ohio State, made the most of just his second start this season, recording a team-high 13 total tackles and making several big stops. This was his chance to step up in Smith's absence, and he did just that and then some.
"It feels good," Harrison said postgame. "There's a lot of people that doubted me coming into this game, so I'm happy I was able to ball out and show them I can be in this league and I can play at a high level."
It's not like Harrison is a novice, as he's started 28 of 70 games he appeared in prior to Monday night. However, he's never had as good of a chance as this one to shine, particularly under the bright lights. The Ravens made sure he was ready for this opportunity, and he did the rest on the field.
"It was a different situation, and Malik's a pro," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Friday. "He's been around, and we tell these guys, 'You're one play away to going in there – you never know, so you got to stay ready.' Malik – he was ready. I thought he went in there and did a good job, especially after the first series, he settled down. That's what we expect from him. He's in that room, [and] he knows what to do [and] he knows how to play. He's played a lot of ball for us, so I was pleased with what we did, and that's just showing the young guys that you never know when your number's going to be called, so you better be ready, because it can happen at any time."
Harrison's long-term future in Baltimore isn't clear at the moment, as he's set to hit free agency in March. No matter where he ends up, though, he might've made himself some money with his performance in this game.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!