Three Takeaways From Ravens' Win over Chargers
In what was a stiff test for the Baltimore Ravens on the heels of a heartbreaking loss, they passed with flying colors with a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Baltimore got off to a slow start, falling behind 10-0 before storming back with two touchdowns in the second quarter and seized control of the game in the fourth quarter with two more scores.
Lamar Jackson turned in another stellar performance on Monday Night Football, completing 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and he added a score on the ground. Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 140 yards and Justice Hill had a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Baltimore up by 14 points.
Defensively, the Ravens stepped up after allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, only allowing three field goals until the final drive with the game essentially already decided. Baltimore finished with four sacks and six tackles for loss.
Here are three takeaways from the Ravens' (8-4) crucial win over Los Angeles (7-4).
Ravens' aggression pays off
With the Ravens down 10-7 at the two-minute warning in the first half, it didn't appear to be much of a decision for them to go for it on fourth and one at their 16-yard line.
But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh trusted his team and had tight end Mark Andrews go for it with a quarterback sneak, and he got it. Baltimore went on to score on a 40-yard pass from Jackson to Rashod Bateman to take the lead ahead of halftime and they didn't relinquish it.
Baltimore was in a similar situation at its 39-yard line near the end of the third quarter. This time, Henry got the ball and broke a 27-yard run into Chargers territory. Three plays later, it was fourth and one again on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Henry converted again.
After the two fourth-down conversions, the Ravens went on to score a touchdown on a six-yard pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews to take a 23-16 lead. The Ravens were 3 for 3 on fourth down in the win and are now 7 for 8 on fourth down this season.
The Ravens' aggression on fourth down, especially when they went for it deep in their territory right before halftime, ultimately turned the tide and helped them capture momentum after a slow start. With how successful Baltimore has been on fourth down this season, it may behoove them to maintain this level of aggression on fourth down moving forward.
Ravens get back to their identity on offense
When the Ravens are rolling on the ground, few teams can stop them.
Monday was evidence of that again, as they ran the ball 37 times for 212 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Henry paved the way once again, running the ball 24 times for 140 yards. Hill only had four carries but made the most of his opportunities with a 51-yard run for a touchdown that put Baltimore up 30-16 with 7:24 remaining in the game. Jackson also added a 10-yard touchdown for the Ravens' first score of the game.
The Ravens have run for over 200 yards four times this season and have won on each occasion. They rank second in rushing yards per game (180.2), only trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, who they'll face on Sunday.
No Roquan Smith, no problem
Anytime you lose the leader of a particular group, it's going to be worrisome. That was the situation Baltimore was faced with when All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith was unable to play due to a hamstring injury.
Those worries were quelled with Malik Harrison's play on Monday. The fifth-year linebacker tallied a team-high 13 tackles, including one for a loss. Baltimore held the Chargers offense to 285 total yards, including just 83 on the ground.
The ability to be ready at any given moment is a skill every player needs. Harrison stepped up and his play helped the Ravens' defense turn in one of their better performances of the season.
