Ravens Use Strong Second Half To Beat Chargers
The Baltimore Ravens got back on track, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 in a pivotal AFC clash on Monday Night Football.
With the win, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is now 3-0 against his brother, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. John beat his younger brother twice during his stint as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, including a 34-31 win in Super Bowl 47.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson overcame a slow start to complete 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore also got strong performances on the ground, as running backs Derrick Henry and Justice Hill helped account for most of its 214 rushing yards. Henry had 24 carries for 140 yards and Hill had a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Zay Flowers was Baltimore's leading receiver with five catches for 62 yards and tight end Mark Andrews caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Rashod Bateman was also on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown.
Baltimore's offense was aggressive on fourth down, converting on all three times it went for it. Two of its fourth-down conversions led to touchdowns.
Linebacker Malik Harrison stepped up in the absence of All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, leading the Ravens with 13 tackles, including one for a loss. Outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh and defensive tackle Josh Tupou each had a sack and one tackle for loss.
The Ravens contained Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 218 yards. He had a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive, but he and the Chargers offense got held to three field goals until the final drive when the game was already out of reach.
Baltimore's run defense was stout again, holding the Chargers to 83 rushing yards. Former Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins combined for 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dobbins exited after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.
Baltimore fell behind 10-0 before scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run from Jackson and a 40-yard pass to Bateman to give Baltimore a 14-10 lead with 24 seconds left in the second quarter. Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker made a 52-yard field goal to trim the Ravens' lead to 14-13 at halftime.
After the teams exchanged field goals to start the second half, the Ravens went on to score two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews and a 51-yard run from Justice Hill gave Baltimore a 30-16 lead with 7:24 remaining in the game.
Los Angeles had a chance to go on a potential game-winning drive after Edwards' one-yard rushing touchdown, but tight end Isaiah Likely recovered the onside kick with 45 seconds left to play.
Baltimore returns home on Sunday to face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET.
