Chargers Star Slams Ravens RB Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens used a big second half on the ground to put away the Los Angeles Chargers for a 30-23 Week 12 win at SoFi Stadium. Derrick Henry was unsurprisingly at the center of that success for Baltimore, but one of the Chargers' best players is hardly fazed by facing the future Hall of Famer.
Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack said after the game that he doesn't find it difficult to face Henry, who finished with 24 carries for 140 yards.
"That's the thing, man. I don't think it's hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again. That's all," Mack said, per Bridget Condon.
Mack, who was inactive for Week 11's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, returned to the field against Baltimore and finished with four total tackles. He and the Chargers run defense allowed the Ravens to rush for 212 yards on 37 attempts.
If there's any consolation prize, the Chargers held Henry out of the end zone for the first time this season. Instead, it was Justice Hill that gashed Los Angeles for a 51-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the game for the Ravens.
"Nobody wants to stand in front of [Derrick Henry] every single play, every single run," Hill said, per the team website. "You can do it one time, two times, three times, but when you have to do it 20 to 25 times, it starts to wear down. I'm glad we stuck with the run game this game, and it played out for us."
Henry now has six 100-yard rushing games this season and 15 total touchdowns. He and the Ravens will face one of their toughest remaing tests in Week 13 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Henry might have to out-duel Saquon Barkley, who rushed for a franchise-record 255 yards against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
