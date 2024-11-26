Ravens' Lamar Jackson Continues Monday Night Football Dominance
Good luck to any team that faces Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football.
The Los Angeles Chargers were the latest team to learn that lesson, with the Ravens earning a 30-23 victory at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Jackson was once again fantastic under the bright lights, completing 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing score where he made a defender look silly.
With the win, Jackson continues his sheer dominance on Monday Night Football. In nine career MNF starts, Jackson boasts a 7-2 record with 1,949 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, plus 644 rushing yards and three tushing touchdowns. At this point, it might be fitting to call him Mr. Monday.
This is the Ravens' second win on MNF this season, as they previously beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on Oct. 21. In that game, Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns, plus 52 yards on the ground. He ended up winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks, and he would win it for a third time in Week 10.
Jackson doesn't know why he plays so well on Mondays, but whatever he's doing is clearly working.
"I don't know what it is about Monday nights," Jackson said on Oct. 23. "I just love playing football. I'm trying to win, and that's the biggest thing for me. So when I'm out there, I'm trying to do anything possible to get us a 'dub.' That's all."
Sadly, this is the Ravens' final Monday Night Football game of the season barring an extremely unlikely flex, but as long as Jackson continues to dominate, they'll have plenty of games under the bright lights to come.
