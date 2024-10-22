Mark Andrews Sets Ravens Franchise Record
It sure looks like Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back.
A three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro Andrews had an unusually slow start to the season with no touchdowns in his first five games. He had his best game of the season last week against the Washington Commanders, catching three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and now looks like he's picking off right where he left off.
In the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the seventh-year tight end hauled in a nine-yard touchdown to find the end zone for the second-straight week. Here's a look at the impressive catch.
More importantly, Andrews made Ravens history with that catch. That's his 42nd receiving touchdown, pushing him past Todd Heap for the most in franchise history. He tied the record last week.
Even when he's not getting the ball as much as usual, Andrews has remained patient and accepted more of a blocking role in the offense while Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar shined as pass-catchers. Now, he's getting his chance to shine in the tight end room.
Baltimore trails Tampa Bay 10-7 in the middle of the second quarter, though a clutch interception by Marlon Humphrey just gave them the ball back.
