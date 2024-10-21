Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead of Buccaneers Game
Ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Chris Collier to the active roster and elevated linebacker Kristian Welch from the pracitce sqaud.
Collier, 24, has been active for three games this season and had no practice squad elevations left. By signing him to the active roster, the Ravens make sure that that won't be an issue going forward.
The Lawrence, New York native has only played 12 special teams snaps this season, taking two kickoff returns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. This move comes after the Ravens placed former All-Pro return man Deonte Harty on injured reserve, so Collier could be more involved in the return game until Harty returns.
As for offensive snaps, he likely won't see too many with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill dominating in the backfield and Keaton Mitchell due to return soon.
Welch, 26, began his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, and recorded 21 tackles in 43 appearances. He spent most of this season with the Denver Broncos, even earning his first NFL start, but re-joined the Ravens after being released last week. As such, this will be his first game back in purple and black.
Additionally, the Ravens did not activate cornerback Arthur Maulet from injured reserve in advance of Monday's game. The starting nickel cornerback is nearing the end of his 21-day return window, so the Ravens will have to activate him later this week with hopes of him making his season debut against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is just hours away at 8:15 p.m. ET.
