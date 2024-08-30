Mark Andrews, Tyler Linderbaum Return to Ravens Practice
The Baltimore Ravens got some great news on Friday, as tight end Mark Andrews and center Tyler Linderbaum both practiced after missing multiple weeks.
Andrews has been out for more than two weeks following a "serious" car accident on Aug. 30. The three-time Pro Bowl selection thankfully avoided any serious injury, and he's expected to play in Thursday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"[Andrews is] feeling good. What I would say about that, I would say wear your seatbelts," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Aug. 14. "Mark wore his seatbelt, and that was an accident that happened, and it was pretty significant, I believe, and he came out of it with nothing – nothing at all – not a scrape. So, wear your seatbelts and we're thankful to God for that, for him coming out of that safe, and for God protecting him in that circumstance."
In 10 games last season, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns as he was on pace for another great year, until he fractured his leg in mid-November and missed the last six games of the year. He returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but was clearly not fully healthy as he played just 18 snaps in the loss.
Meanwhile, Linderbaum, who's coming off his first Pro Bowl season, has been dealing with a neck injury for nearly a month now. He returned to practice on Monday in a red non-contact jersey, and although he's still wearing it on Friday, he seems to be trending in the right direction.
"I thought [Linderbaum] looked good out there," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's good to see Tyler Linderbaum out there at practice. I'm pleased with that."
A few players are not practicing on Friday, though, namely outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Isaac has been bogged down by hamstring injuries (one in each leg) throughout the offseason, but Jackson and Mekari were both at Monday's practice.
The Ravens appear to be mostly healthy heading into the season, and they'll need it as they visit the back-to-back champions on Thursday.
