Ravens' CB Responds To Patrick Queen's Jabs
It's a tale as old as time for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason: a former player goes to a new team and immediately starts taking shots at his old squad.
In this case, the player in question is former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. Since signing with Pittsburgh, Queen has made jabs at the Ravens while praising the Steelers near constantly. Queen previously said he wanted to embrace the villain role in the rivalry, and to his credit, he's done just that over the past few months.
That said, it seems Queen's comments haven't sat well with some of his former teammates. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the latest Raven to speak on the subject, calling Queen out on his "Punch Line" podcast.
"I don't even understand why he had to go in on Baltimore like that," Humphrey said. "'The city's better, the food's better, the color's better.' I don't know what PQ has got going on. I know he's happy over there. I did check in on my guy.
"I'm not hating on Pittsburgh or hating on PQ. But I've been with the Ravens for a while. I've seen this same story go down with a lot of guys. It's the best place on Earth, this new place, it's not like the Ravens. Reality sets in eventually. I hope it's great over there. But you know sometimes, I'm just saying, I've seen it once or twice."
In going across enemy lines, Queen became the fourth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the league with an average annual value of $13.67 million. He'll also be a staple of the Steelers' defense, which hasn't had a consistent middle linebacker in several years.
However, he certainly didn't make any friends in Baltimore with his decision. He's scheduled to make his return to Charm City on Dec. 21, and he may get a cold reception during said return.
