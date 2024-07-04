Former Ravens LB Teases Patriots Release; Reunion Coming?
It's been over three years since Matthew Judon left the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the New England Patriots, a decision the former team probably regrets.
Since arriving in New England, Judon has taken his game to another level and become one of the top edge rushers in the league. He had 28 sacks in 2021 and 2022, even earning some Defensive Player of the Year votes in the latter year. Judon unfortunately suffered a torn lower bicep early last season, but his growth with the Patriots has been nothing short of remarkable.
However, his days in New England could be numbered. Judon is entering the final year of his current contract, and he doesn't appear optimistic about an extension. On Wednesday, he not only replied to a fan pleading for an extension with "Ion think that's about to happen," but he also posted a GIF suggesting he could be on the way out sooner rather than later.
With these posts, one can't help but wonder if there's a chance for a reunion in Baltimore.
Let's get the obvious hurdle out of the way first, Judon's cap hit of around $14.7 million will be hard to take on as the Ravens have just over $6.5 million in cap space. They could mitigate the issue with other moves, but that's an entirely different conversation.
If the Ravens can make the financial side of the deal work, Judon could be a great addition (re-addition?) to the defense. Baltimore could use some help on the edge after losing Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, and while the scheme has changed since Judon's last stint with the Ravens, he would be familiar enough with the team to slot in without much of a problem.
It's worth noting that Judon is quite the character on social media, so this could be just him messing around or even a negotiating tactic with New England. Still, the prospect of him rocking the purple and black once more would be an exciting one for Ravens fans.
