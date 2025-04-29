Ravens Draft Pick Models Game After Ronnie Stanley
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering his 10th season in the NFL, as hard as that may be to believe, so there are some players entering the league now who looked up to him during their early days of playing.
In fact, one of those players is now a Raven himself.
In his first introductory press conference, offensive tackle Carson Vinson, whom the Ravens selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, shared his admiration for Stanley and how he modeled his game after the veteran.
"Ronnie Stanley, he's great," Vinson told reporters Saturday. "He's a guy that I watched a lot of tape on because I feel like me and him have a lot of similarities and stuff like that, so I watched a lot of tape on him. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of fast, physical players, and getting up and down the field, and that's really who I am as a person. I'm fast, I'm violent. That's really what I do. So, it is a blessing made in heaven, and I just can't thank you guys enough."
The Alabama A&M product also had his eyes on the Ravens throughout the pre-draft process, so actually ending up in Baltimore makes him very happy.
"It is so crazy because my agent – and he's going to love it – because my agent, he literally texted me before the draft, and he said, 'I can literally envision you in a Ravens jersey,' and it happened," Vinson said. "So, I guess he's the man. This process is a long process, but I was able to get up there for a visit, and it really felt like home, it really felt like a place where I can live, [where I can] grow up in. So, it's amazing feeling for me."
A four-year starter in college, Vinson brings a ton of experience to the Ravens' offensive line. He's also a massive player at 6-7 and 321 pounds, so his size alone will make him an intimidating presence up front.
By his own admission, Vinson has room to improve, but he and the Ravens seem like a great match for each other.
