Analysts Praise Ravens 2025 Draft With High Grades
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the past, and the Ravens added multiple potential stars to their defense. What do analysts have to say about Baltimore's draft as a whole? Here are the Ravens' draft grades from around the NFL media world.
Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: A
"While it can't really be considered a draft strategy, the Baltimore Ravens seem to have a knack for allowing talented players at positions of need to fall to them in the first round. A year ago, it was cornerback Nate Wiggins. Three years ago, it was safety Kyle Hamilton. On Thursday, it was Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Baltimore's newest defensive back should immediately pair with Hamilton to form one of the league's best young safety duos. Along with free-agent addition Chidobe Awuzie, he should help bolster a secondary that showed growth in 2024 but still finished the year ranked 31st in passing yards allowed. The Ravens added more help to their pass defense by grabbing Marshall pass-rusher Mike Green late in the second round."
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: A-
"In the days leading up to the draft, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke about his anticipation of adding a cornerback and safety. Who knew at that time that he meant it happening with one player in the opening round? That's the positional versatility Malaki Starks should offer Baltimore, giving the club a plug-and-play option at strong safety alongside star Kyle Hamilton and added flexibility at the nickel and dime corner spots. The culture established by DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh seemingly made them comfortable drafting CFB sack leader Mike Green at No. 59 overall despite disturbing off-field allegations. But like Starks, he winds up in an ideal landing spot. Middle-rounders Emery Jones Jr. and Carson Vinson starred at tackle in college but could be best suited inside for the Ravens. Of their staggering eight selections on Day 3, I'm highest on them and speedy cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. It is difficult to improve a team as talented as Baltimore with rookies, but this draft class is loaded with both quality and quantity."
Nate Tice, Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: B+
"Malaki Starks to the Ravens was always a team-player fit that I was keen on, so it’s cool to see it actually happen in real life. Starks’ versatility joining Kyle Hamilton will let the Ravens do creative things on the backend and in the slot. Mike Green has top-15 type talent and is one of the best pass rushers in this draft. Off-field concerns led to his slide, but he’s a first-round talent and will add an electric pass rusher to the Ravens' front. Emery Jones Jr. was a right tackle for LSU but could be best as a guard. He gives the Ravens another player who can potentially play at a couple of spots."
