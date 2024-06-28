Analyst Says Ravens Are Must-See TV
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's most-exciting teams to watch throughout the Lamar Jackson era, but 2024 is looking to be a particularly intriguing.
Fresh off a 13-4 regular season and an AFC Championship Game appearance, Baltimore plays a brutal gauntlet of a schedule. That schedule features 10 games against teams that made the playoffs last season, along with seven nationally-televised games. Add in the fact that it all gets started with an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Ravens may have the most compelling schedule in the entire league.
For NFL Network's Rich Eisen, every Baltimore game this season is going to be well worth the watch.
"The Ravens' schedule this year is going to be must-see TV. .... The Ravens' schedule is just filled with dynamite matchups, like every damn last one of them, starting with the opening night in Kansas City," Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Of course, such a challenging schedule could take a toll on Baltimore's record, especially early on. After opening the season in Kansas City, the Ravens then host the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be a winnable game, but immediately follow it up with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
That opening stretch is so tough that Chris Brockman, Eisen's co-host, believes the Ravens could start off the season 1-4, matching their number of losses from last season already. However, Eisen has more faith in them to make it through this tough stretch, and come out better because of it.
"I doubt they will [go 1-4]," Eisen said. "They're a really good team. ... "That is just a dynamite crucible of a season. If the Ravens are going to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC again, they are going to be battle-tested."
The Ravens may very well be in Super Bowl or bust territory, and in order to get there, they'll have to go through quite the gauntlet this season.
