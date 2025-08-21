Raven Country

Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former First-Round QB

The Baltimore Ravens could bolster their quarterback room with a former top 5 pick.

Aaron Becker

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have a major question mark at backup quarterback after Cooper Rush and Devin Leary have thrown for a combined 310 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions this preseason. That has some believing they could trade for a former first-round pick.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports names the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"The Ravens have a history of being intrigued by dual-threat quarterbacks to place behind Lamar Jackson," Dajani wrote. "They signed Robert Griffin III to back up Joe Flacco and Jackson in 2018, and added Tyler Huntley as an undrafted free agent in 2020 — who ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022. Baltimore also drafted Trace McSorley out of Penn State the year after selecting Jackson, and drafted Kentucky's Devin Leary in the sixth round in 2024. Richardson is obviously a much bigger name than Huntley, McSorley or Leary, but he would be a very intriguing backup plan for Jackson."

Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, putting Richardson's status with the team up in the air.

Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, didn't demand a trade for his client, but he certainly left the option on the table.

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Jackson said. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Richardson has struggled during the early portions of his NFL career. He has struggled to stay on the field, and when he has been healthy, his play has been sub-par, throwing for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) drives toward the end zone on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Richardson was viewed as a very raw prospect coming out of Florida, which is why many believe he was never given enough time to develop before being thrown into the fire.

If that is true, Baltimore could prove to be the perfect landing spot. Jackson has already proven to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time, so Richardson could learn a lot from him.

It's unclear what Indianapolis' asking price would be for Richardson, but if the Ravens have been left wanting more at their backup quarterback spot, it may be worth the inquiry.

Published
Aaron Becker
AARON BECKER

Aaron Becker is a Baltimore Ravens beat reporter for On SI, delivering original reporting for one of the NFL’s premiere franchises. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for Pittsburgh Sports Now and Yardbarker from 2022 to ’24. Becker began his career working in communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to ’21 and Kansas City Chiefs from 2021 to ‘22. He graduated from Point Park University with a B.A. in broadcast reporting.

