Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former First-Round QB
The Baltimore Ravens have a major question mark at backup quarterback after Cooper Rush and Devin Leary have thrown for a combined 310 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions this preseason. That has some believing they could trade for a former first-round pick.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports names the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"The Ravens have a history of being intrigued by dual-threat quarterbacks to place behind Lamar Jackson," Dajani wrote. "They signed Robert Griffin III to back up Joe Flacco and Jackson in 2018, and added Tyler Huntley as an undrafted free agent in 2020 — who ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022. Baltimore also drafted Trace McSorley out of Penn State the year after selecting Jackson, and drafted Kentucky's Devin Leary in the sixth round in 2024. Richardson is obviously a much bigger name than Huntley, McSorley or Leary, but he would be a very intriguing backup plan for Jackson."
Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, putting Richardson's status with the team up in the air.
Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, didn't demand a trade for his client, but he certainly left the option on the table.
"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Jackson said. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."
Richardson has struggled during the early portions of his NFL career. He has struggled to stay on the field, and when he has been healthy, his play has been sub-par, throwing for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
However, Richardson was viewed as a very raw prospect coming out of Florida, which is why many believe he was never given enough time to develop before being thrown into the fire.
If that is true, Baltimore could prove to be the perfect landing spot. Jackson has already proven to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time, so Richardson could learn a lot from him.
It's unclear what Indianapolis' asking price would be for Richardson, but if the Ravens have been left wanting more at their backup quarterback spot, it may be worth the inquiry.
