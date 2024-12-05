Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens have had some concerns at the wide receiver position over the last couple of weeks. Diontae Johnson was acquired before the NFL trade deadline to be an upgrade to the group, but he has hardly made any impact at all.
Rashod Bateman is now dealing with an injury as well.
Could the Ravens consider looking into the option of bringing in a free agent wide receiver? If they do, an extremely interesting option has been brought up as a potential option.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Baltimore could consider signing former NFL superstar wide receiver Julio Jones.
He thinks that Jones could be an upgrade over Johnson for the rest of the season.
"Julio Jones won’t outperform Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman or Nelson Agholor but he’s easily a better catcher than what Johnson has been able to do. There are too many issues with Johnson since they’re suspending him so they could sign Jones on a two-year deal to see if his playmaking abilities could work for Lamar Jackson to throw the football."
During his prime, Jones was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, he has not been that player in the last three years that he has played.
Jones ended up playing a very minimal role last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught 11 passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns.
If he could be a legitimate red zone threat like he was last season for the Eagles, he could actually be a very nice pickup. He would provide Jackson with a big body and athleticism.
No one should expect Jones to come in and be a top-tier playmaker. He's not that guy anymore. But, he could be a nice depth addition for a Ravens team that's looking to improve at the position.
