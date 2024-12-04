Ravens Urged to Pursue WR Released By Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens could use more help at the wide receiver position as the final stretch run of the season has arrived.
Due to the injury issue that Rashod Bateman is dealing with and Diontae Johnson not being able to get on the field after being acquired before the trade deadline, another wide receiver would be a great idea if the right opportunity presents itself.
Well, that opportunity may very well have been presented.
Recently, the Denver Broncos decided to release veteran wideout Josh Reynolds. Now, the Ravens are being urged to consider targeting him.
Matt Sidney of Ebony Bird has suggested that Reynolds could be a perfect addition for Baltimore.
"Reynolds offers a skill set that fits perfectly with what the Ravens need right now. He is a polished route-runner with reliable hands and the ability to make tough catches in traffic, making him an ideal target for Lamar Jackson. With Bateman potentially sidelined for an extended period and Johnson seemingly on the way out, Reynolds could step into a prominent role almost immediately."
Reynolds did not end up having the kind of impact that the Broncos were hoping for this season. He was signed in free agency after showing major signs of potential with the Detroit Lions.
So far this season, he has played in five games with Denver. He caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. Last season with the Lions, he racked up 40 receptions for 608 yards and five scores.
Being plugged into an offense like the Ravens have with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback could be what Reynolds needs to get his career back on track. He has the talent to be an impact player, but he needs the opportunity and the right role.
At the very worst, Baltimore could release him after signing him if things don't work out. They aren't going to be giving him a long-term or big money deal.
This is the kind of move that contenders make towards the end of the season. If Reynolds works out and plays up to his potential, he could be a huge get ahead of the playoffs and could help the offense reach its full potential.
