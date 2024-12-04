Ravens LB In Line For More Playing Time
The Baltimore Ravens' defense has seemingly turned a corner over the past few weeks, and the infusion of new blood is a huge reason why.
It was probably overdue, but the Ravens have begun to give younger players some more playing time recently. One such player is second-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who's started the past three games. In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he played a career-high 93 percent of defensive snaps while recording four total tackles and a tackle for loss.
Robinson is a bigger edge rusher at 6-6 and 262 pounds, which gives him an edge against run-heavy offenses like Philadelphia's. However, him getting more playing time is also a testament to his development as a player.
"It's both, man. I'm really happy with Tavius," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Tuesday. "'T-Rob,' he's a heck of a player. He's grown into a heck of a player for us. He does a lot of multiple things. Obviously, it has a lot to do with some of the opponents we're playing, but he's earned snaps, too. He's earned snaps. Every time he goes out there, he's in the right position, he does the right thing, he's physical, he plays hard, plays the run well, gets after the quarterback from the edge point, and you can reduce him inside as a three-technique and rush him in there.
"So, we're in the business [of] if you're productive, and you do things the right way, and you're going hard, you're going to be out there. So, 'T-Rob' has done that, and he's earned more snaps, and I think you'll continue to see that, as well."
Robinson, a 2023 fourth-round pick from Ole Miss, has 23 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks this season. He's developing into quite the solid player on the edge, able to stuff the run and get after the quarterback as well.
After the Ravens come off their bye week, fans should expect to see a lot more of Robinson going forward.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!