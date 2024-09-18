Ravens Named Landing Spot for Unhappy Panthers WR
The Baltimore Ravens are shockingly in the same boat as the Carolina Panthers through two weeks. Both teams are 0-2, although the Ravens' outlook is much better than the Panthers.
Even with that being true, Baltimore has to figure out a way to right the ship as soon as possible.
Could they consider scouring the trade market early this year? Adding a wide receiver could make a lot of sense to give Lamar Jackson even more weapons to work with.
One name that has come up as a possible target is Carolina veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Reports have come out that Thielen was extremely frustrated with the Panthers in Week 2. He seems sick and tired of losing. Might that possibly lead to him being shipped out in a trade?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Ravens could be a potential trade partner if Thielen is made available by Carolina.
"The Ravens are off to a surprising 0-2 start this year after coming close in two nail-biting contests. However, there’s a clear problem in the passing attack where they aren’t utilizing their receivers. Baltimore was hoping that Nelson Agholor would be a solid replacement for Odell Beckham Jr. but he’s nothing more than but a journeyman. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are two solid starters but Lamar Jackson should be able to succeed with an extra receiver that wants to win and be consistent. Thielen may be their perfect match being that he’s still productive no matter the quarterback situation he’s a part of. Jackson may thrive better with a receiver that wants to win ball games and take the team far."
Throughout the first two weeks of the season, Thielen has caught five passes for 69 yards. They aren't great numbers, but the fact that the Panthers benched Bryce Young tells you all you need to know about their offense.
During the 2023 campaign in 17 games, Thielen racked up 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He's still more than capable of making a major impact.
Playing alongside a quarterback like Jackson would be a huge upgrade for Thielen. He would likely welcome the opportunity to join forces with Jackson and help Baltimore get back into Super Bowl contention.
Granted, there is no report connecting the Ravens to Thielen, but the fit would make sense. This could be something to keep an eye on.
