Disturbing Trend Continues For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was nothing short of shocking, but at the same time, gave fans an uncomfortable sense of Deja vu.
It is true that the Ravens have been one of the more successful teams in the league in recent years, and that's absolutely something to be proud of. However, there's a disturbing trend in many of their losses: an inability to hold the lead.
Since the start of the 2022 season, there have been seven instances of the Ravens blowing a lead of 10 points or more in a loss. They are as follows:
- Sept. 18, 2022 vs. Miami Dolphins: led 35-14 in fourth quarter, lost 42-38
- Oct. 2, 2022 vs. Buffalo Bills: led 20-3 in second quarter, lost 23-20
- Oct. 16, 2022 at New York Giants: led 20-10 in fourth quarter, lost 24-20
- Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: led 13-3 in third quarter, lost 16-13
- Oct. 8, 2023 at Pittsburgh Steelers: led 10-0 in second quarter, lost 17-10
- Nov. 12, 2023 vs. Cleveland Browns: led 31-17 in fourth quarter, lost 33-31
- Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: led 23-13 in fourth quarter, lost 26-23
That's just with this specific criteria. If one were to go back even further or include smaller blown leads, this list could expand dramatically.
Identifying a problem is one thing, but identifying what's causing the problem is an entirely different beast. So, what went wrong on Sunday?
First, the offensive line remains a big problem two weeks in to the season. Specifically the right side of the line, which allowed Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby to wreak havoc with two sacks and four tackles for loss. It got a bit better once rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten entered the game, but the struggles of right guard Daniel Faalele are sadly on full display.
Second, the Ravens' special teams struggled throughout the game. Justin Tucker missed another long kick, this time from 56 yards. Jordan Stout had perhaps the most costly blunder, as a mere 24-yard punt allowed the Raiders to start in plus territory on their final drive, leading to Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal.
Third, penalties absolutely destroyed the Ravens throughout the day. Baltimore had 11 penalties for 109 yards on Sunday, compared to Las Vegas' three penalties for 15 yards. The most costly ones were a and a false start on Derrick Henry that turned a third and one into a third and five and a controversial pass interference on Brandon Stephens that gave the Raiders a first and goal at the one-yard line, both in the fourth quarter.
There are probably several more flaws to point out, but the picture is clear, the Ravens are shooting themselves in the foot far too often. Now off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2015, they need to clean up their game to have any hope of turning the season around.
